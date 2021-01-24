Galiyat snow fest concludes with much funfair

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The three-day Galiyat Snow Festival concluded on Sunday with much more funfair as families across the country rushed various tourist spots of the areas to enjoy the festival activities.

Owing to the weekly off a great number of tourists have gathered at the place to attend the festival,organized by the by Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

Tourists took part in several exciting activities including snow-tubing, skiing, hiking, trekking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football, camping, vlog competition, snow cartoons, food stalls and so on. Tourists also rushed to the Ayubia chair lift where miles long queues of eager youth waiting for their turn could be seen.

More than expected number of tourists has reached Galyat and also enjoyed complete sunny day after two days of heavy snowfall, tourist influx during the winter season also created opportunities for locals.

Women were also seen enjoying the festival; participating in snow-tubing competitions and clicking selfies with the snow boy. Tourists say that the event would reflect an amazing image of Galiyat.

Apart from that, music performances were also arranged on the second day of Galyat Snow Festival.

People across the country largely admired GDA's snow festival and said that it would portray a good image of Pakistan in the world, they also demanded to organize such events on a quarterly basis, tourism should be declared as an industry where people from abroad would come and invest.