Galiyat to remain closed on eve of Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :As per the recommendations of National Command Operation and Control (NCOC) the government has decided to keep the Galiyat and tourists' destinations closed from May 8 to 16 on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

All the tourist places, public parks, hotels and shopping malls would remain closed during Eid holidays while public transport would also be completely closed during the Eid, APP learnt here Tuesday.

Only citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan would be allowed to visit their areas, however, roads leading to Northern Areas, Murree, Swat, Galiyat, would remain closed.