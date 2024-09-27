Galiyat valley breaks records with 1 Million eco-tourists: DG GDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Director General GDA Shahrukh Ali stressed the significance of promoting eco-friendly tourism, underscoring the government's commitment to developing sustainable tourism practices and said this year, Galiyat Valley has seen a remarkable influx of tourists, with over 1 million visitors.

In an Interview with a private news channel, he said we are committed to sustainable tourism practices that not only promote economic growth but also protect our region's unique environment and cultural heritage.

By prioritizing eco-friendly initiatives, Galiyat Valley is poised to become a leading sustainable tourism destination, showcasing Pakistan's natural beauty and commitment to environmental conservation, he added.

He said that World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27, aims to foster awareness of tourism's social, cultural, political, and economic value, and its contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme for 2024, "Tourism and Peace," underscores the significant role tourism plays in promoting international understanding, cultural exchange, and global peace, he added.

Shahrukh Ali announced that the Galiyat Tourism Authority is spearheading efforts to promote eco-friendly tourism in the region to enhance the tourist experience, the authority is establishing state-of-the-art car parking facilities.

Over 50 hotels and guest houses in Galiyat have been registered to ensure quality accommodations and services for visitors, he said, adding, that this registration drive aims to standardize services, boost the local economy, and enhance transparency in tourism operations.

According to Shahrukh Ali, this focus on sustainable tourism will not only preserve Galiyat's natural beauty but also provide a unique experience for visitors.

These initiatives align with the global theme of World Tourism Day, "Tourism and Peace," promoting responsible tourism practices that foster economic growth, cultural exchange and environmental conservation.

The authority's efforts are expected to further boost tourism in the area, supporting local businesses and creating job opportunities, he assured.