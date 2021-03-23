Gallery 6 announces a competition for APA 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad in collaboration with it's partners on Tuesday announced a painting competition for "Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021".

The willing participants were asked to submit their entries, images of paintings by 05 May 2021 with Rs. 1000 processing fee, CNIC and a photo.

According to details, the first three winners will be given cash prizes. The first winner will be given Cash prize of Rs. 300,000, second Prize Rs. 200,000 and third winner will be given an amount of Rs. 100,000.

While merit prize of Rs. 50,000 will also be given to the best nominee.

Curator of Gallery 6, Dr. Arjumand Faisal told APP that this competition is only for Pakistani citizens resident in the country, adding that artist must be between 25 to 40 years of age (born between January 1981 to December 1996).

"An artist can submit only one painting executed in 2020 or 2021. Any image digitally or mechanically produced and drawings only (graphite/charcoal/ pencil, etc.) will not be included in this competition" he added.

He said that the painting size should not be more than 48 width x 72 inches height.

Paintings selected for display should be submitted properly framed or mounted (ready for display on wall).

"Artist should not have won the 1st, 2nd or 3rd prize in previous APA competitions" he said.

These submissions are to be made through the application form. First round of judgement will take place in mid-May to shortlist best 30 50 entries and the results will be announced on online.

Those selected will have to submit their original paintings within the given date to the given place through courier or in person. We plan to hold the Exhibition and Award Ceremony in the last week of May or early June.

Objective and transparent criteria for judgement have been defined. The decision of the judges will be final.

Best possible care will be taken for the paintings; however, organizers will not be responsible for any damage during shipment, storage or display.

Only the selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a well-publicized show.

All displayed paintings will be for sale. Artists will be given 60% of the selling price of the painting, when sold. Winners of cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2021.

Paintings delivered in person will have to be collected in person on notification. Those sent through courier will be returned through courier.

Gallery may keep any painting for display and sale after the exhibition up to 6 months. Others will be returned within 4-6 weeks after the end of the exhibition.

Efforts will be made to promote the artists by promoting use of the images of their paintings by sponsor or other organizations. Hence, the image of any submitted painting can be used for calendars, diaries, and any other promotional materials.