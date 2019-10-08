UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gallery 6 Announces Result Of First Round Of Arjumand Painting Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:35 PM

Gallery 6 announces result of first round of Arjumand Painting Award

Gallery 6 here on Tuesday announced result of the first round of Arjumand Paintings Award (APA) this year, out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Gallery 6 here on Tuesday announced result of the first round of Arjumand Paintings Award (APA) this year, out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings.

The judges were eminent artists and curators including Mobina Zuberi, Irfan Gul Dahri and Arjumand Faisel.

The selected 44 artists must submit their painting properly framed/stretched ready for display.

The paintings would be submitted at Gallery 6 Islamabad, either in person or through courier, between November 6 to12.

Paintings should not�be sent earlier or later.

The selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a show at Gallery 6 in November this year during Islamabad Art Fest19.

All displayed paintings will be for sale. Artists will be given 60% of the selling price of the painting when sold.

Winners of cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2019.

The selected artists were included Adnan Khan, Ahsan Javaid, Ali Asad, Amra Fatima Khan, Anas Abro, Aqeel Solangi, Aqiq Ehsan, Asghar Ali, Asra Batool, Asrar Farooqi, Awais Naqvi, Behrera Basit, Buland Iqbal, Bushra Khalid, Ehsan Memon, Fakhra Asif, Farah Khan, Farina Najam, Hina Asghar, Hina Tabassum, Isbah Afzal, Itrat Naeem, Javaid Iqbal Mughal, Kanwal Zafar, Mahmood Hayat, Mariam Ansari, Muhammad Asif Kasi, Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Sulaman, Muhammad Yasir Azeem Khan, Nadia Batool, Nazia Shahan, Rabbia Maqsood, Rahman Zada, Saba Qayoom Laghari, Samra Cheema, Sana Nezam, Shakir Adnan, Syed Noroz Ali, Syrrah Ali, Unab Sumble, Usman Khalid and Zafar Iqbal.

Related Topics

Islamabad Farah Sale Price Asrar November 2019

Recent Stories

PML-N MNAs, MPAs asked to bring people to Azadi ma ..

12 minutes ago

HEC awards over 200,000 local/foreign scholarships ..

1 minute ago

Air Traffic Between Russia, Georgia May Be Restore ..

1 minute ago

Clashes at protests in Ecuador over fuel price hik ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI welcomes NAB Chairman announcement for non i ..

1 minute ago

Accident claims three lives, leaves 13 injured in ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.