Gallery 6 announces result of first round of Arjumand Painting Award

(@FahadShabbir)

Gallery 6 here on Tuesday announced result of the first round of Arjumand Paintings Award (APA) this year, out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Gallery 6 here on Tuesday announced result of the first round of Arjumand Paintings Award (APA) this year, out of 140 submissions, judges have selected 44 paintings.

The judges were eminent artists and curators including Mobina Zuberi, Irfan Gul Dahri and Arjumand Faisel.

The selected 44 artists must submit their painting properly framed/stretched ready for display.

The paintings would be submitted at Gallery 6 Islamabad, either in person or through courier, between November 6 to12.

Paintings should not�be sent earlier or later.

The selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a show at Gallery 6 in November this year during Islamabad Art Fest19.

All displayed paintings will be for sale. Artists will be given 60% of the selling price of the painting when sold.

Winners of cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2019.

The selected artists were included Adnan Khan, Ahsan Javaid, Ali Asad, Amra Fatima Khan, Anas Abro, Aqeel Solangi, Aqiq Ehsan, Asghar Ali, Asra Batool, Asrar Farooqi, Awais Naqvi, Behrera Basit, Buland Iqbal, Bushra Khalid, Ehsan Memon, Fakhra Asif, Farah Khan, Farina Najam, Hina Asghar, Hina Tabassum, Isbah Afzal, Itrat Naeem, Javaid Iqbal Mughal, Kanwal Zafar, Mahmood Hayat, Mariam Ansari, Muhammad Asif Kasi, Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Sulaman, Muhammad Yasir Azeem Khan, Nadia Batool, Nazia Shahan, Rabbia Maqsood, Rahman Zada, Saba Qayoom Laghari, Samra Cheema, Sana Nezam, Shakir Adnan, Syed Noroz Ali, Syrrah Ali, Unab Sumble, Usman Khalid and Zafar Iqbal.