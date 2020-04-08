UrduPoint.com
Gallery 6 Arranges An Online Calligraphy Classes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:49 PM

Gallery 6 arranges an online Calligraphy classes

Gallery 6 has arranged an online Calligraphy Classes through Skype during lockdown to develop creative and spiritual dimensions of Brain and Life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Gallery 6 has arranged an online Calligraphy Classes through Skype during lockdown to develop creative and spiritual dimensions of Brain and Life.

The Calligraphic classes will be taught in three languages including Arabic, English and urdu. The classes were aimed to beautify handwriting as calligraphy is considered a great source of creativity.

Calligraphy art is one the best creative and intellectual medium of Art Therapy, practiced since centuries by Legend Artists, an organizer said on Wednesday.

He said that there will be weekly 2 classes with duration of two hours. Wasif Shahid, a known calligrapher will be a teacher and fee charged will go to our fund for supporting families in need in COVID19, he stated.

Send an email to mail@gallery6islamabad.com for further details,he said.

