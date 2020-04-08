Gallery 6 auctions paintings, initiates online classes to raise funds for deserving

(@FahadShabbir)

Gallery 6 Islamabad has taken several unique initiatives to serve not only art but also the artists and society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad has taken several unique initiatives to serve not only art but also the artists and society.

These have been activities like annual art bazaar providing paintings at substantially lower prices, series of art retreats on climate change related issues, biennial Arjumand Painting Award for emerging artists, etc, said a press release issue here on Wednesday.

In these times of crises, the gallery has launched two initiatives to raise funds for the deserving families.

The first one was launched on 5th April, which is auctioning one painting daily. A painting is being put to auction every day with a base price of almost one-fifth of its original gallery price. This has been as low as Rs 6500 and the three paintings auctioned till Wednesday 8 April have fetched Rs. 14000, Rs. 23000 and Rs. 18000, respectively. This amount has fetched one week ration for 25 deserving families.

The curator of Gallery 6, Dr. Arjumand Faisel, is also a Trustee of Horizon International Trust which has identified and listed over 1000 families in urgent need of support. In the past one week, the Trust has raised funds to provide one week ration or Rs 3000 cash to 500 of these families. According to Dr. Faisel, he was looking for more ways to raise funds and hence decided to launch the auction of his paintings at very low prices through the gallery platform.

This is a two-pronged approach that would not only helped in collecting money for the people in need but also providing an opportunity to art lover to acquire paintings at substantially lower prices, even lower than the price at which artists give it to the gallery.

Dr. Faisel said "As I floated the first painting which was mine, I started getting calls from several artists that they would also like to donate their paintings for the cause. In these three days, we have received several offers and have a good collection to offer everyday for few weeks".

He also informed that Wasil Shahid, a Islamabad based calligrapher, offered the gallery to conduct online classes for calligraphy from his home and donate all fees for the people in need. This news was circulated through the gallery email service and Facebook, which has received a good response within 24 hours from Pakistan and abroad.

Through these two efforts, the gallery not only intends to provide support to the listed 1000 plus families but also to some of those white collar artists too who are financially crunched and are not in position to even ask for help. Those interested to join the bidding for paintings or joining classes should send an email to the Gallery 6 on mail@gallery6islamabad.com. Their action will not only help them but also the families in need.