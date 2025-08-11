Gallery 6 invites artists for APA 2025 competition

Gallery 6 Islamabad, invited young artists from across Pakistan to participate in the 6th edition of the Arjumand Painting Award (APA), a national biennial competition that recognizes and supports young painters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Gallery 6 Islamabad, invited young artists from across Pakistan to participate in the 6th edition of the Arjumand Painting Award (APA), a national biennial competition that recognizes and supports young painters.

Established in 2015, APA is the first art award of its kind instituted by a private gallery in Pakistan, offering substantial cash prizes and national visibility.

The award aims to celebrate originality and excellence in painting among young Pakistani artists. Four cash prizes have been announced: Rs. 400,000 for First Prize, Rs. 300,000 for Second Prize, Rs. 200,000 for Third Prize, and a Merit Award of Rs. 50,000. In addition to the prize money, selected participants may also be offered art residencies, exhibitions and promotional opportunities both in Pakistan and abroad, said a press release on Monday.

Further, all artists aged 20 to 45 years, residing in Pakistan, are eligible to apply with submission of one painting completed in 2024 or 2025. The deadline for submission of painting images via email is 26 September 2025. Details and submission forms are available on the Gallery 6 Facebook and Instagram pages.

Artist and educator R.M. Naeem noted, “Gallery 6 is a major player in the art landscape of Pakistan. The institution of APA is a commendable step toward recognizing and nurturing Pakistani art, judged by a highly reputable jury.

Art critic Aasim Akhtar described the award as “a promising event that not only guides young artists but gives them respect and encouragement to continue their practice.”

Durriya Kazi, artist and former professor at the University of Karachi, emphasized the award’s importance in providing support to artists navigating a rapidly globalizing world.

This year, to further enhance the scope of the Arjumand Painting Award, it is being supported by three collaborating partners: Mrs. Nighat Ali, an art patron from Lahore; the Ercelawn Art Fund, established in memory of the late economist and activist Aly Alp Ercelawn; and Millat Tractors Limited.

The organizers encourage widespread participation, both from artists based in cities and regions outside the established art hubs of Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. The award continues to provide a unique opportunity for self-taught and formally trained artists alike to gain national recognition.

The Arjumand Painting Award has steadily grown in stature since its inception. Previous editions have attracted wide participation from across the country and have played a significant role in launching the careers of many young artists. The award is widely regarded as a credible and transparent platform for identifying and promoting emerging talent.