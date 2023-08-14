Open Menu

Gallery 6 Pays Homage To "Street Entrepreneurs" On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Gallery 6 pays homage to "Street Entrepreneurs" on Independence Day

Gallery 6 Islamabad on Monday paid homage to street entrepreneurs by organizing an exhibition on the special occasion of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad on Monday paid homage to street entrepreneurs by organizing an exhibition on the special occasion of Independence Day.

Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Leopoldo F. Sahores inaugurated the exhibition here at Gallery 6.

This exhibition was a group show featuring 20 talented artists from all over Pakistan including Adnan Khan, Ahsan Javaid, Amna Hashmi, Asif Hussain, Asrar Farooqi, Ayub Wali, Farrah Mehmood, Ghafar Mohiuddin, Habib Akram, Hamid Hanbhi, Iram Wani, Javaid Mughal, Kashmir Memon, Mariam Arshad, Mehrunisa, Rashda Faridi, Safwan Bashir, Unab Sumbal, Yaruk Mehmood and Zainab Aziz.

"My aim was to collectively pay our tributes to the remarkable efforts of street vendors on 14th August - Independence Day of Pakistan", said Curator Gallery 6 Arumand Faisal.

He said that our attempt is to highlight their commendable contributions to both their families well-being and the nation's economy.

"We have gathered a diverse array of artists, including painters, sculptors, ceramists, printmakers, and photographers, each of whom will present two artworks in their distinctive styles, he said, adding that the focus of their creations will be on the positive aspects of street vendors' lives, showcasing their courage, determination, and resolute will to earn a livelihood and survive against all odds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolute Independence Asrar August All From

Recent Stories

Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day ..

Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day functions

3 minutes ago
 Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherla ..

Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherlands

3 minutes ago
 Nawabshah Press club celebrates Independence Day

Nawabshah Press club celebrates Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina t ..

Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina to Mark Independence Day Celebr ..

28 minutes ago
 Dr AQ Khan School & College celebrates Independenc ..

Dr AQ Khan School & College celebrates Independence Day with patriotic spirit

6 minutes ago
14th August: A day of national pride, tribute to f ..

14th August: A day of national pride, tribute to founders of Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 ..

CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

31 minutes ago
 Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan ..

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic pa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic partnership over phone

33 minutes ago
 Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

21 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with zeal and national ..

Independence Day celebrated with zeal and national spirit in Larkana Division

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan