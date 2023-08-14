Gallery 6 pays homage to "Street Entrepreneurs" on Independence Day

Gallery 6 Islamabad on Monday paid homage to street entrepreneurs by organizing an exhibition on the special occasion of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad on Monday paid homage to street entrepreneurs by organizing an exhibition on the special occasion of Independence Day.

Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Leopoldo F. Sahores inaugurated the exhibition here at Gallery 6.

This exhibition was a group show featuring 20 talented artists from all over Pakistan including Adnan Khan, Ahsan Javaid, Amna Hashmi, Asif Hussain, Asrar Farooqi, Ayub Wali, Farrah Mehmood, Ghafar Mohiuddin, Habib Akram, Hamid Hanbhi, Iram Wani, Javaid Mughal, Kashmir Memon, Mariam Arshad, Mehrunisa, Rashda Faridi, Safwan Bashir, Unab Sumbal, Yaruk Mehmood and Zainab Aziz.

"My aim was to collectively pay our tributes to the remarkable efforts of street vendors on 14th August - Independence Day of Pakistan", said Curator Gallery 6 Arumand Faisal.

He said that our attempt is to highlight their commendable contributions to both their families well-being and the nation's economy.

"We have gathered a diverse array of artists, including painters, sculptors, ceramists, printmakers, and photographers, each of whom will present two artworks in their distinctive styles, he said, adding that the focus of their creations will be on the positive aspects of street vendors' lives, showcasing their courage, determination, and resolute will to earn a livelihood and survive against all odds.