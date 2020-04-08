Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibition

Gallery 6 Islamabad on Wednesday postponed an event titled "The 100 exhibition" to support measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad on Wednesday postponed an event titled "The 100 exhibition" to support measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

According to announcement, the new date will be announced when feasible. Meanwhile visitor can preview the exhibition on Gallery 6 website.

Purchased paintings will be delivered free to homes in the country.