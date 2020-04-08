UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gallery 6 Postpones An Event Titled The 100 Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:49 PM

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibition

Gallery 6 Islamabad on Wednesday postponed an event titled "The 100 exhibition" to support measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad on Wednesday postponed an event titled "The 100 exhibition" to support measures for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

According to announcement, the new date will be announced when feasible. Meanwhile visitor can preview the exhibition on Gallery 6 website.

Purchased paintings will be delivered free to homes in the country.

Related Topics

Islamabad Event

Recent Stories

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

7 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Corona Crisis Manage ..

4 minutes ago

Gallery 6 arranges an online Calligraphy classes

4 minutes ago

NAVTTC takes steps to empower women with technical ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Monitors Already Draft Oil Production Cuts Q ..

4 minutes ago

OPPO, Ericsson, and MediaTek realize VoNR voice an ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.