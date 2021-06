Gallery 6 selects 82 paintings for Arjumand Painting Award

Gallery 6 on Tuesday selected 82 paintings for Arjumand Painting Award 2021,in first phase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 on Tuesday selected 82 paintings for Arjumand Painting Award 2021,in first phase.

In a statement issued here, Gallery 6 thanked artists for an overwhelming response to APA 2021. It took four marathon sessions spread over two days to select paintings in the first phase of judgment.

Congratulations to all those whose paintings have moved to the next round of competition.

The selected artists must submit their painting ready to be displayed well framed between Monday 28 June to Saturday 03 July 2021.

The paintings selected in the first phase Including artists Adnan Khan,Ahsan Javaid, Ahsan Memon, Alefiya Abbas Ali, Ali Gillani, Ali Raza,Ammara Rafique,Amra Khan, Anam Traiq, Aqiq Ehsan, Asad Asghar, Asghar Ali, Asif Hussain, Aun Raza, Awais Naqvi, Buland Iqbal, Fahima Bashir,Faiza Taufique, Fakhra Asif, Farah Khan, Farina Najam,Farooq Aftab, Fawad Jafri,Feroza, Hafsa Sarfraz,Hina Afzal, Imran Ali,Isra Noman, Karim Ahmed Khan, Khadija Saeed Akhtar, Komal Jabeen, Maham Nadeem, Maliha Matin,Manisha Jiani, Ansab Da, Mariam Arshad, Mariya Shaikh, Maryam Arslan, Meerab Rehmat,Mubashar Iqbal, Muhammad Sulaman, Muzammal Khan,Nabiha Muzzafar, Najma BibiNamrah Naseer, Naseeb Khan, Nashrah Raza, Nazar ul islam, Nishwa Faryad, Qiraat, Soomro, Rabia Saleem, Rahim Baloch, Rahman Zada, Rao Hassan Nasir, Rida Nadeem, Saba Qayoom Leghari, Saba Saleem, Safwan Bashir, Samina K.

Ansari, Sana Dar, Sana Iqbal, Sana Ullah, Sannia Bilal, Sarah Mir, Shaharyar Naeem, Shahid Malik, Shakir Adnan, Shanzay Subzwari, Shoaib Wazir, Sidra Gulraiz, Syeda Sana Zahra Zaidi, Syeda Sara Haider, Um e Salma, Umna Laraib, Urhamish Ansari, Wajid Ali Daharkiwala, Wajiha Batool, Warda Syed, Zainab Aziz, Zainab Mehmood, Zehra Fatima Tooba and Zona Munawar.

Exhibition and Award Ceremony will be held at Alhamra Art Center, Lahore, on 07 July 2021.