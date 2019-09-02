UrduPoint.com
Gallery 6 Starts Receiving Entries For Arjumand Painting Award 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:12 PM

Gallery 6 starts receiving entries for Arjumand Painting Award 2019

Gallery 6 has started receiving entries for Arjumand Painting Award (APA), being held as a component of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 to be held from November 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Gallery 6 has started receiving entries for Arjumand Painting Award (APA), being held as a component of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 to be held from November 18.

Due date for painting image submission in the competition is September 30. According to eligibility criteria, this competition is only for Pakistani citizens and must be between 25 to 40 years of age. An artist can submit only one painting executed not before January 2018 and preferable surfaces are canvas and paper. Preferable mediums are oil paints, acrylics, water colour, pastels, gouaches or mix media using these.

Any image digitally or mechanically produced and drawings only (graphite/charcoal/ pencil, etc.) will not be included in this competition.� The painting size should not be less than 12 x 12 inches and should not be more than 48 x 72 inches.

Paintings selected for display should be submitted properly framed or mounted (ready for display on wall). The painting should be for sale.� Artist should not have won the 1st, 2nd or 3rd prize in previous APA competitions. Those who have won merit awards can participate.

First round of judgment will take place in early October to shortlist 50 entries and the results will be announced by mid-October. Those selected will have to submit their paintings by 20 to 30 October 2019 at Gallery 6 Islamabad, through courier or in person.

Renowned art teachers/critics have been selected to judge the award and objective criteria for judgment have been defined. Their decision will be final.

Only the selected paintings by the jury (about 30 -50) will be displayed in a well-publicized show at Gallery 6 in November 2019 during Islamabad Art Fest19.

