Gallery 6 to announce Arjumand Painting Award at Islamabad Art Festival

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:44 PM

Gallery 6 would announce Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2019 at Islamabad Art Festival being organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in November 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Gallery 6 would announce Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2019 at Islamabad Art Festival being organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in November 2019.

According to Gallery 6, the first round of judgment will take place in early October to shortlist 50 entries and the results will be announced by mid-October.

Those selected will have to submit their paintings between October 20 to 30 at Gallery 6 Islamabad, through courier or in person.

According to Gallery 6, the winners will be given prizes first Rs. 200,000, second prize Rs. 150,000 and 3rd prize Rs. 100,000, besides merit prize Rs. 50,000.

