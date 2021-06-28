UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gallery 6 To Organize Exhibition, Award Ceremony Of APA On Jul 7

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:33 PM

Gallery 6 to organize exhibition, award ceremony of APA on Jul 7

Gallery 6 Islamabad will organize an exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 at Alhamra Art Center, Lahore, on July 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad will organize an exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 at Alhamra Art Center, Lahore, on July 7.

Curator Gallery 6 Dr. Faisal Arjumand told APP here Monday said that 82 artists of paintings who were selected in the first phase of APA must submit their painting at RM Studio in Lahore till July 3.

He said the paintings should be well packed, marked with the artist's name and ready to be displayed that is well framed or properly stretched.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad July

Recent Stories

Belarus Suspends Participation in EU's Eastern Par ..

5 seconds ago

Blinken, Pope Francis Discuss China, Syria During ..

7 seconds ago

Savyour: The app that pays you to shop!

17 minutes ago

Third Dose of AstraZeneca Could Boost COVID-19 Imm ..

10 seconds ago

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Summons EU Ambassador ..

11 seconds ago

Blinken hopes US strikes on pro-Iran groups are 's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.