Gallery 6 to organize exhibition, award ceremony of APA on Jul 7

Gallery 6 Islamabad will organize an exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 at Alhamra Art Center, Lahore, on July 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 Islamabad will organize an exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 at Alhamra Art Center, Lahore, on July 7.

Curator Gallery 6 Dr. Faisal Arjumand told APP here Monday said that 82 artists of paintings who were selected in the first phase of APA must submit their painting at RM Studio in Lahore till July 3.

He said the paintings should be well packed, marked with the artist's name and ready to be displayed that is well framed or properly stretched.