Gallery 6 to organize grand exhibition, APA award ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 Art Gallery would organize a grand exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) in July 2021, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Curator Art Gallery Faisal Arjumand told APP that only the selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a well-publicized grand show, adding that all displayed paintings will be for sale.

"Artists will be given 60% of the selling price of the painting, when sold," he added.

He said that the winner of APA cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2021.

He said that APA award recognized emerging artists who exhibit outstanding abilities and distinguished talent in painting.

He termed it a first-ever art award by any private gallery at the national level.

He said previous Arjumand Painting Award were very well received by artists and art lovers nationwide.

The awards were professionally organised and had a very transparent process for judgment by a qualified jury" he said.

APA 2021 first round of judgment will take place in mid-June to shortlist best 30 50 entries and the results will be announced. .

"Those selected will have to submit their original paintings within the given date to the given places through courier or in person, he informed," he said.