UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gallery 6 To Organize Grand Exhibition, APA Award Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:31 PM

Gallery 6 to organize grand exhibition, APA award ceremony

Gallery 6 Art Gallery would organize a grand exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) in July 2021, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 Art Gallery would organize a grand exhibition and award ceremony of Arjumand Painting Award (APA) in July 2021, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Curator Art Gallery Faisal Arjumand told APP that only the selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a well-publicized grand show, adding that all displayed paintings will be for sale.

"Artists will be given 60% of the selling price of the painting, when sold," he added.

He said that the winner of APA cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2021.

He said that APA award recognized emerging artists who exhibit outstanding abilities and distinguished talent in painting.

He termed it a first-ever art award by any private gallery at the national level.

He said previous Arjumand Painting Award were very well received by artists and art lovers nationwide.

The awards were professionally organised and had a very transparent process for judgment by a qualified jury" he said.

APA 2021 first round of judgment will take place in mid-June to shortlist best 30 50 entries and the results will be announced. .

"Those selected will have to submit their original paintings within the given date to the given places through courier or in person, he informed," he said.

Related Topics

Sale Price July All Best Love

Recent Stories

Here are the realme 8 Pro Photography Xperts

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.47 a barrel W ..

51 minutes ago

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

52 minutes ago

PCB invites 26 women cricketers for training camp ..

5 minutes ago

U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

5 minutes ago

DR Congo Tops List of Nations Facing Most Forgotte ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.