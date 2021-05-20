UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gallery 6 To Organize Live Discussion On Arjumand Painting Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:23 PM

Gallery 6 to organize live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award

Gallery 6 would organize live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 on May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 would organize live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 on May 23.

Prominent cultural personalities and artists will shed light on various aspects of Arjumand Painting Award in the discussion.

The award recognizes emerging artists who exhibit outstanding abilities and distinguished talent in painting field.

Curator Gallery 6 Faisal Arjumand told APP that APA is a first-ever art award by any private gallery at the national level.

He said that any artist meeting the eligibility criteria can submit one painting executed in 2020 or 2021.

He said APA 2015, 2017 and 2019 were very well received by artists and art lovers nationwide.

"The awards were professionally organised and had a very transparent process for judgment by a qualified jury" he said.

Faisal said that less than three weeks left for submission in APA 2021 as deadline is June 6.

He said APA 2021 first round of judgement will take place in mid-June to shortlist best 30 � 50 entries and the results will be announced on Facebook.

"Those selected will have to submit their original paintings within the given date to the given place through courier or in person, he informed, adding that "we plan to hold the Exhibition and Award Ceremony in July 2021 depending on the COVID pandemic situation".

He said objective and transparent criteria for judgement have been defined. The decision of the judges will be final.

Best possible care will be taken for the paintings; however, organizers will not be responsible for any damage during shipment, storage or display.

Only the selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a well-publicized show.

All displayed paintings will be for sale.

Artists will be given 60% of the selling price of the painting, when sold. Winners of cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2021.

Related Topics

Facebook Sale Price May June July 2017 2015 2019 2020 Best Love

Recent Stories

Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistani universities join SCO Agricultural Unive ..

2 minutes ago

Five drug peddlers held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Berlin Should Initiate Counter-Sanctions Against U ..

2 minutes ago

China Describes US as Pure Creator of Security Ris ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.