Gallery 6 to organize live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award

Gallery 6 would organize live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 on May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Gallery 6 would organize live discussion on Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 on May 23.

Prominent cultural personalities and artists will shed light on various aspects of Arjumand Painting Award in the discussion.

The award recognizes emerging artists who exhibit outstanding abilities and distinguished talent in painting field.

Curator Gallery 6 Faisal Arjumand told APP that APA is a first-ever art award by any private gallery at the national level.

He said that any artist meeting the eligibility criteria can submit one painting executed in 2020 or 2021.

He said APA 2015, 2017 and 2019 were very well received by artists and art lovers nationwide.

"The awards were professionally organised and had a very transparent process for judgment by a qualified jury" he said.

Faisal said that less than three weeks left for submission in APA 2021 as deadline is June 6.

He said APA 2021 first round of judgement will take place in mid-June to shortlist best 30 � 50 entries and the results will be announced on Facebook.

"Those selected will have to submit their original paintings within the given date to the given place through courier or in person, he informed, adding that "we plan to hold the Exhibition and Award Ceremony in July 2021 depending on the COVID pandemic situation".

He said objective and transparent criteria for judgement have been defined. The decision of the judges will be final.

Best possible care will be taken for the paintings; however, organizers will not be responsible for any damage during shipment, storage or display.

Only the selected paintings by the jury will be displayed in a well-publicized show.

All displayed paintings will be for sale.

Artists will be given 60% of the selling price of the painting, when sold. Winners of cash prizes will present their paintings to the Gallery 6 as their contribution to the APA 2021.