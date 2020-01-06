UrduPoint.com
Galliat Divided Into Four Zones As Thronged With Tourists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Galliat divided into four zones as thronged with tourists

Thousands of tourists from across the country have thronged Galliat to get amused with light snowfall in the hilly which continued second consecutive day in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Thousands of tourists from across the country have thronged Galliat to get amused with light snowfall in the hilly which continued second consecutive day in Hazara division.

According to Galliat Development Authority and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (KPHA) snowfall continued with intervals in Ayubia, Nathiagali, Changla Gali, Nathiagali and Thandyani where up to 6 inches snow was recorded.

To facilitate the tourists during the snowfall Abbottabad police had divided Galliat into four zones including Zone-I Barian to Changla Gali, Zone-II Changla Gali to Ayubia, Zone-III Koza Gali to Donga Gali and Zone-IV Donga Gali to Charyan where two traffic police officials, two tourist policemen, two employees of GDA and one local tire chain provider were deputed to assist the tourists and locals.

In Galliat traffic police have also deputed one official on each point to inform and guide tourists about the latest position of snowfall and roads.

The snowfall covered almost all the main artilleries leading to hilly areas of Galliyat due to which the traffic flow was disrupted. The KPHA however spent busy day on Monday while clearing the roads for tourists and locals.

Connecting roads leading to Galliat were still blocked owing to heavy snowfall where Communication and Works department was engaged to facilitate the people.

