Galliyat receives fifth spell of snowfall, tourists advised to take precautionary measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The scenic Galliyat valley and whole Abbotabad district has received fifth spell of snowfall and a total of two inches of snow is received so far, hindering passage of vehicles on roads.

According to a press statement issued by Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday, heavy machinery is deployed for removal of snow from main roads in the region to ease flow of traffic.

GDA has also advised tourists to take precautionary measures during travel including tying up of chain around wheels to ensure safety by avoiding skidding.

The Abbotabad-Murree road is closed for traffic due to heavy snow which will be removed immediately soon after clearance of weather, adds the statement.

The Meteorological Department of KP has predicted continuation of snowfall for next three days, the statement continued.