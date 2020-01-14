Galyat attracts 258,600 tourists this season: GDA

The well arranged tourist facilities and improved infrastructure in Galyat attracted as many as 258,600 tourists from December till date, official statistics of GDA released here Tuesday said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The well arranged tourist facilities and improved infrastructure in Galyat attracted as many as 258,600 tourists from December till date, official statistics of GDA released here Tuesday said.

It said that last year 107200 tourists entered Galyat through 26800 vehicles to see snowfall in winter, while 69650 tourist vehicles have entered Galyat since December till date.

Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan has directed GDA to provide best facilities to tourists, adding that the authority should ensure the removal of snow from roads through heavy machinery for smooth flow of traffic to these sites.