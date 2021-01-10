UrduPoint.com
Galyat Attracts Major Chunk Of Domestic Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

Galyat attracts major chunk of domestic tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Galyat, a small but fascinating tourist destination located 8400m above the sea level, has emerged as most popular resort in the country, attracting 90 per cent of local tourists during the winter season.

"The resort has broken all the past records in drawing tourists during winter," Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Spokesman Ahsan Hameed told APP.

He said Murree Hills had once remained on top of the travel list of tourists, but now it had started losing its charm among the families due to certain reasons.

"Thousands of tourists are entering Galyat every day to witness snow-clad mountains of its various valleys.

Hotels in Galyat are witnessing full booking since start of snowfall in the area," he said while pointing out the popularity of destination which had grown exponentially among the family tourists.

To a query, the spokesman said all the available resources were being utilized to facilitate the tourists, coming to visit the scenic valleys of Galyat from various parts of the country.

He said the GDA had issued a travel advisory to inform the tourists and locals for traveling on slippery roads. He urged the tourists to travel in daylight and use chains to tread on snow.

Ahsan said it was imperative for tourists to mechanically examine their vehicles and fill their fuel tanks prior to embarking on the Galyat tour.

The spokesman said the GDA director general had directed all the officials concerned to remain in field to facilitate the tourists and locals in the area.

