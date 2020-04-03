UrduPoint.com
Galyat Development Authority Installs First Sanitizer Walk-through Gate At DHQ Hospital

2020-04-03

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has installed first of its kind Sanitizer Walk-through gate at the main entrance of District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has installed first of its kind Sanitizer Walk-through gate at the main entrance of District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad.

GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed talking to media here Friday said that the gate was created by the technical department of GDA with the cost of 60000 rupees where every visitor of the hospital would be sanitized with the spray automatically while passing through the gate.

Ahsan Hameed further said that we have a plane to install more free of cost sanitizer walk-through gates at hospital gates and at the rush areas in Abbottabad city. This gate would not only protect the visitors but also the patients of the hospital, adding he said.

The spokesperson said that our technical department was ready to provide low-cost sanitizers walk-through gates for other organizations.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

