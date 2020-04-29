Galyat Development Authority provides PPE to doctors, paramedical staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) here on Wednesday handed over Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to doctors and paramedical staff of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

Director-General GDA, Raza Habeeb speaking at the handing over ceremony said that keeping in view of increasing cases of COVID-19, provision of PPE to the hospital staff was need of the hour as they were fighting on the front against the pandemic.

"We will continue our support with the doctors till the end of the pandemic to save the people from the COVID-19 threat," he said.

The PPE kits were included masks, sanitizers, glasses, gloves, safety suite were distributed amongst the doctors and paramedical staff .

Medical Director ATH, Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said that doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were thankful to GDA's support at this critical time.