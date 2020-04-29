UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galyat Development Authority Provides PPE To Doctors, Paramedical Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:13 PM

Galyat Development Authority provides PPE to doctors, paramedical staff

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) here on Wednesday handed over Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to doctors and paramedical staff of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) here on Wednesday handed over Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to doctors and paramedical staff of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

Director-General GDA, Raza Habeeb speaking at the handing over ceremony said that keeping in view of increasing cases of COVID-19, provision of PPE to the hospital staff was need of the hour as they were fighting on the front against the pandemic.

"We will continue our support with the doctors till the end of the pandemic to save the people from the COVID-19 threat," he said.

The PPE kits were included masks, sanitizers, glasses, gloves, safety suite were distributed amongst the doctors and paramedical staff .

Medical Director ATH, Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said that doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were thankful to GDA's support at this critical time.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

1 minute ago

Cases in Islamabad High Court CJ's court adjourned ..

3 minutes ago

Corona test declared mandatory for Directorate Hea ..

3 minutes ago

TMA sought details of dilapidated buildings

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister opens field hospital, visits ..

7 minutes ago

45 persons arrested over lockdown violation

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.