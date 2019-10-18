Galyat Development Authority receives modern snow clearing machinery

Under Economic Revitalization KPK project Galyat Development Authority (GDA) was Friday provided heavy snow clearing machinery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Under Economic Revitalization KPK project Galyat Development Authority (GDA) was Friday provided heavy snow clearing machinery.

According to the GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed, modern snow clearing machinery worth 65 million rupees, Wheel loader 35 million rupees, two compactors, two tractors, and one salt spreader have been provided to DGA.

He further said that to inform and aware the tourists GDA has also decided to install two big LED screens at would also completed under the same project during the current year.

For garbage collection from Galyat GDA has provided garbage containers worth 1.

8 million rupees and for uninterrupted supply of electricity we have purchased a generator with a cost of 1.6 million for the main office.

For the security of tourists and locals of Galyat we have also planned to install 50 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras at various places of Galyat while to improve the field staff capacity KP government has also provided new vehicles under the ADP scheme adding during the last few years the locals and tourists have faced serious problem in the winter season owing to the shortage of snow clearing machinery.