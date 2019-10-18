UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galyat Development Authority Receives Modern Snow Clearing Machinery

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:36 PM

Galyat Development Authority receives modern snow clearing machinery

Under Economic Revitalization KPK project Galyat Development Authority (GDA) was Friday provided heavy snow clearing machinery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Under Economic Revitalization KPK project Galyat Development Authority (GDA) was Friday provided heavy snow clearing machinery.

According to the GDA spokesperson Ahsan Hameed, modern snow clearing machinery worth 65 million rupees, Wheel loader 35 million rupees, two compactors, two tractors, and one salt spreader have been provided to DGA.

He further said that to inform and aware the tourists GDA has also decided to install two big LED screens at would also completed under the same project during the current year.

For garbage collection from Galyat GDA has provided garbage containers worth 1.

8 million rupees and for uninterrupted supply of electricity we have purchased a generator with a cost of 1.6 million for the main office.

For the security of tourists and locals of Galyat we have also planned to install 50 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras at various places of Galyat while to improve the field staff capacity KP government has also provided new vehicles under the ADP scheme adding during the last few years the locals and tourists have faced serious problem in the winter season owing to the shortage of snow clearing machinery.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Electricity Vehicles Same TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in C ..

2 hours ago

Participation Rate in Catalonia's General Strike i ..

5 minutes ago

Bizenjo urges political parties to work for democr ..

5 minutes ago

PML-N to participate in JUI-F protest

5 minutes ago

Customs Intelligence foils narcotics smuggling att ..

5 minutes ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of security forces ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.