Galyat Development Authority supplies protective clothing kits at Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Galyat Development Authority Raza Habib Thursday distributed safety kits to doctors and staff at Ayub Teaching Hospital as a good will gestures due to increasing numbers of corona cases in the country.

According to the details, kist including a mask, sanitizer, protective glasses, gloves, safety suit and other items, as well as a walk-through gate.

The Technical Director of Galyat Development Authority was also present on the occasion. Doctors, medical staff and concerned staff fighting against coronavirus and Director Ayub Teaching Hospital Ahsan Aurangzeb were also present during the distribution of protective gears for doctors.

The staff and doctors of the Ayub Teaching Hospital thanks GDA for standing with the health staff during this difficult time.

They also thanked for show concern and importance of the health staff in this difficult time where the outbreak of coronavirus hit the entire world including Pakistan. Raza Habib said that we can all fight this epidemic together and the way the institutions are supporting each other and this is a welcome development and will continue in the days to come.