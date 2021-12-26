UrduPoint.com

Galyat, Naran Receive Heavy Snowfall During Last 24 Hours

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Heavy snowfall coupled with rain and thunderstorm continued all day in upper parts of the Hazara division and disconnected the snow hit areas with other parts of the region.

Despite heavy snow, a large number of tourists have reached Galyat to enjoy the live snowfall. The third spell of snowfall during the current winter season started on Sunday morning in the Hazara division where Galyat received up to 8 inches of snow and Naran received up to one foot.

According to the details, another cold wave has struck Hazara division where from last 24 hours rain is continued in the plain areas and hilly areas of the region are receiving heavy snowfall, in district Abbottabad Circle Bakot, Galyat, Thandyani have received snow while upper Manshera district including Shugran, Kaghan and Naran also received heavy snow.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and C&W heavy and snow clearing machinery are working to remain open Main Murree road for traffic while some of the link roads of Bakot, Nathiagali Thdandyani road, Pattan, Pahalir road, Ayubia, Khanaspur road, Khara Gali Palak road, Changla Gali Ziyarat Masoom roads have closed for vehicular traffic.

Despite the concerned authorities' snow clearing operation from main Murree road owing to the continuous snowfall, it is difficult for vehicles to move on the roads of Galyat without tyre chains. The weather forecast for the Hazara division particularly upper parts rain and snowfall would continue for the next 48 hours.

GDA also issued a travel advisory for the tourists to use tyre chains in the snow hit areas, avoid parking vehicles on the roadsides which can block the traffic flow.

