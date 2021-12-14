UrduPoint.com

Galyat, Naran Receive Second Spell Of Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:02 PM

The second spell of snowfall and rain on Tuesday continued in the upper parts of the Hazar division and disconnected the snow hit areas from other parts of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The second spell of snowfall and rain on Tuesday continued in the upper parts of the Hazar division and disconnected the snow hit areas from other parts of the region.

Another spell of snowfall during the current winter season started in the morning in the division where Galyat received more than four inches of snow and Naran received up to 8 inches of snow during the last 12 hours.

Main Murree road has been cleared for traffic while the link roads of Bakot, Nathiagali Thdandyani road, Pattan, Pahalir road, Ayubia, Khanaspur road, Khara Gali Palak road, Changla Gali Ziyarat Masoom road and many others are opened.

