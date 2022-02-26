Galyat receives 2 feet snow during three days spell

The 10th spell of heavy snowfall during the current winter season continued after passing three days in Galyat, Thandyani and adjoining areas of Kashmir

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The 10th spell of heavy snowfall during the current winter season continued after passing three days in Galyat, Thandyani and adjoining areas of Kashmir.

Snow clearing machinery of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) is busy clearing roads while Nathiagali - Murree road has been opened for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

During three days of snowfall Galyat and Thandyani received more than 2 feet of snow which also decreased the temperature below zero.

The GDA staff faces difficulties in clearing snow from link roads including Nathiagali - Bakot road, Thandyani road, Pattan road, Koza Gali road, Ayubia road, Khaira Gali Palak road and they are still blocked. On the other side, the people of Circle Bakot have demanded from PMA Nazeer Abbassi to make arrangements for the snow clearance and land sliding from Bakot Lora road.