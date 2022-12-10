UrduPoint.com

Galyat Receives 4 Inches Of Snow During Second Spell Of Season

Published December 10, 2022

The second spell of snowfall of the current winter season started on Saturday as Galyat, Nathiagali and surrounding areas had received up to four inches of snow.

Heavy machinery of Galyat Development Authority (GDA), C&W, and KP Highways Authority (KPHA) was busy to keep Murree Road open for traffic. GDA also assured of provision of all possible facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station to enjoy snowfall.

District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak said Rescue 1122 personnel were busy performing their duties on the emergency cover plan formulated during the winter season and they were on duty 24/7 to deal with any emergency situation.

He further said the Rescue 1122 control room was operational 24/7, and timely action orders were issued on every single call received on the rescue helpline 1122. DEO directed tourists to avoid long journeys and high speeds during inclement weather, fog, possible snowfall, and heavy rain.

Arif Khattak said all emergency centers were on the alert to deal with any emergency situation. Tourists were directed to park their vehicles in a safe place. They were also asked to drive carefully while traveling in Galyat and follow traffic rules and precautionary measures issued by the administration.

