Galyat receives first snowfall of winter season 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The scenic tourist destination of Galiyat has been blanketed with the season’s first snowfall, attracting tourists from far and wide.

The snowfall has added to the region's natural beauty but has also prompted cautionary measures from the authorities.

In response to the changing weather, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak issued directives to place all rescue personnel on high alert. Rescue 1122 teams have been mobilized to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists and local residents during the snowfall.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Abbottabad stated that emergency personnel are fully prepared to provide immediate assistance in case of road blockages, vehicle breakdowns, or any other weather-related emergencies. “Our teams are equipped to deal with all kinds of emergencies during snowfall.

We urge tourists to follow safety guidelines and contact Rescue 1122 for any assistance,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, local authorities have advised tourists to travel with caution and ensure their vehicles are equipped with snow chains. Steps are being taken to keep major roads open, but sudden heavy snowfall can cause temporary disruptions.

The snowfall has turned Galiyat into a winter wonderland, drawing crowds of tourists eager to experience the breathtaking sights. Hotels and guesthouses in the area have reported an increase in bookings as visitors flock to witness the natural spectacle.

Authorities have urged tourists and locals to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel on slippery roads. Efforts are underway to ensure that emergency services remain available around the clock.

