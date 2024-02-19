Galyat Receives Heavy Snowfall On Second Consecutive Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Galyat’s tourist spots and surrounding hilly areas of Thandyani on Monday received heavy snowfall on second consecutive day where more than two feet snowfall has been recorded
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Galyat’s tourist spots and surrounding hilly areas of Thandyani on Monday received heavy snowfall on second consecutive day where more than two feet snowfall has been recorded.
Main Murree road is closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic owing to the heavy snowfall and land sliding at various places in Galyat. Director-General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan has directed the concerned to deploy staff with heavy machinery and clear the snow from the roads.
GDA Spokesperson Ahsan Hameed informed media that the efforts are underway to clear snow from roads leading to Nathiagali and Murree with machinery provided by both the Galiyat Development Authority and C&W.
He further said that in case of any emergency or difficulties tourists can contact the GDA control room at +92-345-9544892 Nathiagali, +92-343-0925464 Changla Gali, and 0992-355539 Nathiagali control room for immediate assistance where our staff is deputed 24/7.
Ahsan Hameed said that the metrology department has forecasted snowfall for the next 24 hours in Galyat and Thandyani region and we will clear roads once the snowfall stops.
Recent Stories
Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event
SU issues schedule of buses
Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India
Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary ag ..
Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy
House looted in Hassanabdal
PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case
SC summons petitioner in plea against elections
Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center underway at SAU Tandojam
KDA decides to auction land
Power supply suspension schedule for week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) hosts Book Talk event13 minutes ago
-
Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy15 minutes ago
-
House looted in Hassanabdal15 minutes ago
-
PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc15 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case15 minutes ago
-
SC summons petitioner in plea against elections15 minutes ago
-
Construction work on Judo Academy, Resource Center underway at SAU Tandojam12 minutes ago
-
KDA decides to auction land12 minutes ago
-
AJK Prime Minister Meets Delegation from Kasghama Health and Welfare Trust26 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspension schedule for week12 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds meeting to control over-billing12 minutes ago