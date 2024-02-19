Galyat receives heavy snowfall on second consecutive day

Galyat’s tourist spots and surrounding hilly areas of Thandyani on Monday received heavy snowfall on second consecutive day where more than two feet snowfall has been recorded

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Galyat’s tourist spots and surrounding hilly areas of Thandyani on Monday received heavy snowfall on second consecutive day where more than two feet snowfall has been recorded.

Main Murree road is closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic owing to the heavy snowfall and land sliding at various places in Galyat. Director-General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan has directed the concerned to deploy staff with heavy machinery and clear the snow from the roads.

GDA Spokesperson Ahsan Hameed informed media that the efforts are underway to clear snow from roads leading to Nathiagali and Murree with machinery provided by both the Galiyat Development Authority and C&W.

He further said that in case of any emergency or difficulties tourists can contact the GDA control room at +92-345-9544892 Nathiagali, +92-343-0925464 Changla Gali, and 0992-355539 Nathiagali control room for immediate assistance where our staff is deputed 24/7.

Ahsan Hameed said that the metrology department has forecasted snowfall for the next 24 hours in Galyat and Thandyani region and we will clear roads once the snowfall stops.