Galyat Receives Unexpected Snowfall In April

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:31 PM

Galyat receives unexpected snowfall in April

Snowfall continues on the hills of Galyat on the 7th of April which astounded the tourists

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Snowfall continues on the hills of Galyat on the 7th of April which astounded the tourists.

Most parts of Punjab, KP and Sind provinces are facing heat of summer season but in Hazara division departing winter once again came back as the region is facing heavy rain and hills have received snowfall.

During the last 12 hours, most parts of Galyat including Nathiagali, Dongagali and Ayubia received snowfall. Usually, during the last week of March, the snowfall season ends in the upper parts of the Hazara division.

Before Ramadan, a large number of tourists have reached Galyat to enjoy the unexpected snowfall and the serene beauty of the area.

