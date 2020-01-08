UrduPoint.com
Galyat Roads Clear For Vehicular Traffic: Spokesman

Wed 08th January 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The spokesman for Galyat Development Authority (GDA) said on Wednesday that all roads of Galyat have been cleared of snow for vehicular traffic.

However, he said at some places there was slippery condition owing to frost adding snow-clearing operation started at midnight.

The spokesman advised the tourists to avoid driving during morning and late evening hours. The Abbottabad-Marree Road was clear for all kind of vehicular traffic.

He further said the process of sprinkling salt on roads of suburb and town areas continued to contain frosting.

More Stories From Pakistan

