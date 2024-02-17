Open Menu

Galyat Snow Festival Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Director General Galyat Development Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan on Saturday inaugurated the Galyat Snow Festival at Abbottabad.

Director Tourism, Tamas Khan, Director Administration, Fawad Khattak and other concerned officials were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahrukh Ali Khan said that the event was aimed to attract tourists and inform people about the tourism potential of Galyat.

He said that the festival would also impact the socio-economic conditions of area people by creating growth opportunities.

It is worth mentioning that the festival would include various snow sports events, musical concerts, hiking, horse riding, zip lining, and tracking.

