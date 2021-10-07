UrduPoint.com

Gambian Information Minister Calls On Zobaida Jalal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

Gambian Information Minister calls on Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Ebrima Sillah Thursday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at the Ministry.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest where the Minister for Defence Production presented a souvenir to Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Ebrima Sillah, said a media release.

