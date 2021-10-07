Gambian Information Minister calls on Zobaida Jalal

Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Ebrima Sillah Thursday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at the Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Ebrima Sillah Thursday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at the Ministry.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest where the Minister for Defence Production presented a souvenir to Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Ebrima Sillah, said a media release.