Gambian Information Minister Calls On Zobaida Jalal
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Ebrima Sillah Thursday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal here at the Ministry.
Both the dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest where the Minister for Defence Production presented a souvenir to Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Gambia Ebrima Sillah, said a media release.