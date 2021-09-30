Gambler arrested for betting on National T-20 matches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :New Town police have arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in betting during National T-20 matches.

According to a police spokesman, SHO New Town and his team arrested the accused namely Ismail for online betting on National T-20 matches.

Police recovered two mobile phones from possession of the suspect and registered a case against them.

The spokesman informed that earlier, the New Town police had also arrested three accused namely Zeeshan Memon, Wajahat Hussain and Abdul Rehman on the same charges.

SP Rawal appreciated SHO New Town and the team on successful action against the gamblers.

He said that action against gamblers is part of CPO Rawalpindi's social crime campaign, particularly against gambling.