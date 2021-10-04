Gambler arrested for betting on T-20 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :New Town police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in betting during National T-20 matches.

According to a police spokesman, SHO New Town and his team arrested the accused namely Muhammad Afraz for online betting on National T-20 matches.

Police recovered two mobile phones from his possession and registered a case against him.

The spokesman informed that earlier, the New Town police had also arrested four accused namely Zeeshan Memon, Wajahat Hussain, Abdul Rehman and Ismail on the same charges.

SP Rawal appreciated SHO New Town and his team on successful action against the gambler.

He said that action against gamblers is part of CPO Rawalpindi's social crime campaign, particularly against gambling.