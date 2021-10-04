UrduPoint.com

Gambler Arrested For Betting On T-20 Matches

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gambler arrested for betting on T-20 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :New Town police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in betting during National T-20 matches.

According to a police spokesman, SHO New Town and his team arrested the accused namely Muhammad Afraz for online betting on National T-20 matches.

Police recovered two mobile phones from his possession and registered a case against him.

The spokesman informed that earlier, the New Town police had also arrested four accused namely Zeeshan Memon, Wajahat Hussain, Abdul Rehman and Ismail on the same charges.

SP Rawal appreciated SHO New Town and his team on successful action against the gambler.

He said that action against gamblers is part of CPO Rawalpindi's social crime campaign, particularly against gambling.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Same From

Recent Stories

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

20 minutes ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

22 minutes ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

23 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

23 minutes ago
 Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

43 minutes ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.