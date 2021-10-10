UrduPoint.com

Gambler Arrested For Betting On T-20 Matches

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Gambler arrested for betting on T-20 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in betting during National T-20 matches.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Pirwadhai and his team arrested the accused namely Khalid Shahzad alias Kato for online betting on National T-20 matches.

Police recovered two mobile phones from possession of the suspect and registered a case against the accused.

SP Rawal appreciated SHO Pirwadhai and the team on successful action against the gambler.

He said that action against gamblers is part of CPO Rawalpindi's social crime campaign, particularly against gambling.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

11 minutes ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.