Gambler arrested for betting on T-20 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in betting during National T-20 matches.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Pirwadhai and his team arrested the accused namely Khalid Shahzad alias Kato for online betting on National T-20 matches.

Police recovered two mobile phones from possession of the suspect and registered a case against the accused.

SP Rawal appreciated SHO Pirwadhai and the team on successful action against the gambler.

He said that action against gamblers is part of CPO Rawalpindi's social crime campaign, particularly against gambling.