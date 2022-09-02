UrduPoint.com

Gambler Held For Betting On Cricket Match

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Gambler held for betting on cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police held a gambler red-handed while making betting on cricket matches in the precincts of Dhamial Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, on the special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, district police were carrying out a successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling.

In this regard, police officials had been assigned the task to keep check against gambling on Asia Cup cricket matches in the city, he added.

SHO Dhamial Police Station along with his team acting on a tip-off raided and arrested a gambler red-handed and also seized amount of betting, laptops, two mobile phones and tv sets, he said and informed the gambler was identified as Nafasat alias Nafi.

Dhamial police while registering case against the gambler under Prevention of Gambling Act shifted the detainee gambler to police station for further investigation.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Police Station Mobile Rawalpindi TV Asia

Recent Stories

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

35 seconds ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

9 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

1 hour ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.