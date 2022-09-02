Gambler held for betting on cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police held a gambler red-handed while making betting on cricket matches in the precincts of Dhamial Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, on the special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, district police were carrying out a successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling.

In this regard, police officials had been assigned the task to keep check against gambling on Asia Cup cricket matches in the city, he added.

SHO Dhamial Police Station along with his team acting on a tip-off raided and arrested a gambler red-handed and also seized amount of betting, laptops, two mobile phones and tv sets, he said and informed the gambler was identified as Nafasat alias Nafi.

Dhamial police while registering case against the gambler under Prevention of Gambling Act shifted the detainee gambler to police station for further investigation.