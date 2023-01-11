UrduPoint.com

Gambler Held, Stake Money Recovered

RAWALPINDI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested 28 gamblers and recovered Rs 33,280 stake money, 21 mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

The police spokesman on Wednesday informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested 18 gamblers namely Iqbal, Kaleem, Tariq, Zafar, Azam, Asif and others who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 18,380 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In another operation, Bani police rounded up 10 gamblers namely Junaid, Suleman, Usman, Ahmed Raza, Tariq, Sarfrz and others and recovered Rs 14,900 cash stake money, nine mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them while further investigations were under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said, "Gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession."

More Stories From Pakistan

