Gamblers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that a Shahpur police team, acting on a tip-off, conducted raid and apprehended four gamblers identified as Sajjad Solangi, Abdul Latif Awan, Muhammad Muzamil Qureshi and Owais.

Police recovered stake money Rs 3,400, and playing cards besides other material used for gambling purpose from their possession and registered a case.

