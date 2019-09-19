Gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Gulberg police have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 8500 from a gambling den.

Police said on Thursday, a police party raided at the den and arrested gamblers Ali and four others and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 8,500. Police have registered case against accused and started investigations.