Gamblers Arrested In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Gamblers arrested in sialkot

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested eight accused involved in gambling near here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested eight accused involved in gambling near here.

A police team arrested Muhammad Akhtar, Sikandar, Imran, Shabbir, Ali, Arsalan, Pappu and Imran during a raid in Neika Pura besides recovering Rs 300,000 from them.

The police officials said a case had been registered against them.

