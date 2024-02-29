Open Menu

Gamblers Held Out During Two Different Raids

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Gamblers held out during two different raids

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Fathejang Police arrested 13 gamblers red-handed while gambling tools and bet money worth thousands of rupees were seized during raids at two different gambling dens on Wednesday in Fatehjang and Hassanabdal Police station limits.

In the first incident, up to eight people were caught while gambling by the Fathejang Police during a raid on a gambling house.

During the raid, gambling implements and wager money totalling Rs 58,000 were taken.

Five persons were detained for engaging in illegal gaming when Hassanabdal Police raided a casino in the Burhan neighbourhood.

During the raid, gambling implements and bet money totalling Rs 2,60,000 were taken.

