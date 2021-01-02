UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gamblers Rounded Up In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:27 PM

Gamblers rounded up in sargodha

Police on Saturday caught three gamblers and recovered stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday caught three gamblers and recovered stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Sahiwal police team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested three gamblers--Haider Ali, Hassan Ali and Safdar Hussain as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police registered case against the accused under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Sahiwal Money From

Recent Stories

Lawyer files another complaint before SJC against ..

2 minutes ago

PDM is fooling public, says Sheikh Rasheed

10 minutes ago

'Kasur 11th on child abuse Index' in province; 220 ..

3 minutes ago

Fog claims two more lives in Chichawatni

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 82 deaths, 2,184 new Coronavirus c ..

9 minutes ago

Tourists throng Murree on weekend,advises to stric ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.