Gamblers rounded up in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday caught three gamblers and recovered stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Sahiwal police team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested three gamblers--Haider Ali, Hassan Ali and Safdar Hussain as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police registered case against the accused under gambling act.