'Game is not over yet on by-elections': Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Sunday said that victory and defeat in elections were part of political battle and beauty of democratic system, 'Game is not over yet'.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 2018 elections through rigging and they filed fake cases against their opponents.

He said that by-elections in Punjab were held transparent and peacefully, adding we did not practice pre-poll rigging as PTI did in previous general election.

The senator said Imran Khan was maligning the state institutions and trying to make them controversial, adding the people had buried his narrative of conspiracy.