Open Menu

Gaming Activities Held At Shalimar Garden

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday organized gaming activities titled "Scavenger Hunt" at Shalimar Garden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday organized gaming activities titled "Scavenger Hunt" at Shalimar Garden.

According to WCLA sources, the activity was held with the collaboration of The Tinkers' Collective.

In this activity different gaming tasks were assigned to different groups of participants. These games aimed at testing and improving critical thinking, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

People of different age groups participated in the competition. Attendees presented positive feedback regarding their experience at the event.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari said, "Fun activities at heritage sites are planned to attract public for greater engagement and Scavenger Hunt provided a comprehensive opportunity for visit at Shalimar Garden along with games which were full of critical thinking."

WCLA Media and Marketing Director Tania Qureshi expressed her opinions and said, "We are highly thankful to The Tinkers' Collective for their collaboration as they have brought such kind of important activities to heritage sites where hundreds of people come to visit on daily basis."

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Media Event

Recent Stories

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence sho ..

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability

56 seconds ago
 Acting President, PM pay tribute to security force ..

Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..

57 seconds ago
 5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrac ..

5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..

59 seconds ago
 Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjee ..

Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims

1 minute ago
 Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at ..

Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairpers ..

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..

3 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays founda ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..

3 minutes ago
 Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspe ..

Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest

3 minutes ago
 Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review me ..

Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thurs ..

Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister

Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan