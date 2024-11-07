Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday organized gaming activities titled "Scavenger Hunt" at Shalimar Garden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday organized gaming activities titled "Scavenger Hunt" at Shalimar Garden.

According to WCLA sources, the activity was held with the collaboration of The Tinkers' Collective.

In this activity different gaming tasks were assigned to different groups of participants. These games aimed at testing and improving critical thinking, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

People of different age groups participated in the competition. Attendees presented positive feedback regarding their experience at the event.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari said, "Fun activities at heritage sites are planned to attract public for greater engagement and Scavenger Hunt provided a comprehensive opportunity for visit at Shalimar Garden along with games which were full of critical thinking."

WCLA Media and Marketing Director Tania Qureshi expressed her opinions and said, "We are highly thankful to The Tinkers' Collective for their collaboration as they have brought such kind of important activities to heritage sites where hundreds of people come to visit on daily basis."