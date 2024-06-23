GAMR Provides Top Notch Coverage For Hajj Season
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The General Authority of Media Regulation has demonstrated an important role in supporting high-quality media coverage of Hajj 1445 AH.
According to the authority, it helped international delegations from 35 countries clear customs for 2,137 devices.
A total of nine permits were granted for satellite uplink vehicles, television, and radio broadcasting vehicles and 12 satellite uplink vehicles and TV/radio cars, specifically 119 devices, as per Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Overall, 4,004 devices belonging to local and international delegations were cleared.
For live broadcasts, 22 devices belonging to local and international delegations were cleared, and there were 690 hours of broadcast for uplink vehicles.
The booking hours for satellite capacities and links in the support centers at the Hajj Media Hub amounted to 21 hours, resulting in a total of 711 hours of live television broadcasting.
In terms of radio coverage, 22 radio stations were stationed in Makkah and other holy sites, broadcasting programs in 12 languages. Moreover, 10 official broadcast signals for uplinks via satellites used Arabsat systems.
