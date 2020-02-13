Gandao Small Dam renamed as Abdul Shakoor Dam

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has renamed the Gandao Small Dam as Abdul Shakoor Dam in District Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has renamed the Gandao Small Dam as Abdul Shakoor Dam in District Mohmand, said a notification issued by Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday.