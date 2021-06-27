UrduPoint.com
Gandapur Asks Bilawal To Find Out His Party Status Before Contesting AJK Polls

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gandapur asks Bilawal to find out his party status before contesting AJK polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday asked the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari to find out his party status before contesting elections for the legislative assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK).

Responding to the speech of PPP Chairman, the minister said,"Political parties need candidates to win the elections,' adding but in the case of PPP, it did not have the numbers to contest 50 percent seats in the AJK polls.

Gandapur advised Bilawal to refrain from making loud speeches in the AJK elections campaign as his party was destined for defeat in the polls.

The people of Kashmir were well aware of the corruption of PPP former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Majeed and Bilawal's aunt Faryal Talpur, he said, adding Kashmiris would never allow Kashmir to become Larkana and Thar.

He said the Hurriyat Leadership of Azad Kashmir also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for internationalizing the Kashmir issue in befitting way.

Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) government had released record funds for the development of AJK, besides provision of health card to the locals, the minister said.

He condemned the opposition for politicising Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the House where the legislation underway to implement the decision of International Court of Justice. The opposition statements showed their priorities in the matters of national interest, he added.

"Bilawal should condemn his uncle Nawaz Sharif who never ever spoke and mentioned the name of Kulbhushan in his entire tenure,"he noted.

