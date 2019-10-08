Gandapur asks parents to prevent seminary students from Azadi mrach

Minister for Kashmir Affaris Ali Amin Gandapur Monday asked the parents of seminary students to prevent their children from participating in the so-called "Azadi march" of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and not to become part of the agenda of foreign masters of the religious leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):Minister for Kashmir Affaris Ali Amin Gandapur Monday asked the parents of seminary students to prevent their children from participating in the so-called "Azadi march" of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and not to become part of the agenda of foreign masters of the religious leader.

"We have evidence against Maulana that he is working on foreign agenda," he said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister informed that a legal notice for Rs 50 billion had also been served on the Maulana, for damages, making anti-state and derogatory remarks against prime minister Imran Khan.

He said Maulana was indulging in politics of blackmailing and propagating religious hatred among the masses to save his sinking political career.

He asked the parents whose children were studying in various seminaries not to allow their children to be used by Fazalur Rehman for his personal gains.

Under the influence of foreign powers, the minister said the JUI-F chief had launched a malicious campaign to portray a negative image of the country across the world. "His destructive step of Azadi march would only provide relief to Indian premier Modi at the this stage," he remarked.

He said Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been issued a legal notice for his anti-state remarks and inciting people to violence during his public address at Lahore on September 22.

Gandapur said he had sent the legal notice to the JUI-F supremo through his counsel Babar Awan for recovery of Rs50 billion as damages against his controversial address to the public gathering.

"I will approach the court If Maulana Fazalur Rehman did not tender an apology publicly or step back from his plan of holding foreign-funded march, within fifteen days," Gandapur said.

He said the JUI-F chief, in his address last month, alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was making some controversial amendments in the Constitution which was completely based on false notions.

The PTI government, he said was fully committed to protect the sanctity of th prophethood and believed in finality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said Maulana had compared the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government with FATA merger and also asserted that the PTI government was considering to accept Israel as a State. These were all rubbish statements, he added.

The merger of FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had paved the way for the development and uplift of living standard of local residents, he added.

To a query, he said the government had requested the supporters of Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to abstain from crossing the Line of Control (LoC) as Pakistan sought peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan did not want to give an opportunity to India for launching an attack on this side of border by leveraging the entrance of protesters in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Criticizing the past policies on Kashmir issue, he said Pakistan was in constant contact with other Muslim countries to call an urgent session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).